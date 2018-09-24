Woman attacked, pepper-sprayed outside home in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON - A woman was attacked and pepper-sprayed outside of a Fort Bend County home.

Diamond Valdez said that she struggled to open her eyes the morning after the attack happened in a Rosenburg neighborhood.

“I could barely open my eyes. They were watery and red, and my whole face was puffy," Valdez said.

She said that the attack happened as she was walking from her car to her friend's home. She said two men grabbed her arms and then pepper-sprayed her.

“I just freaked out. I put my hands up, like, holding my eyes, because it hurt so bad,” Valdez said.

Valdez said one of the men yelled at her to “let it go,” so she dropped her keys and heard them run off. A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the alleged attackers running down the street.

Valdez was able to make her way to her friend's home, where they called 911 and filed a police report. Police reported there have been similar instances in the Rosenburg and Richmond areas.

Valdez said that she is thankful that she wasn't seriously injured, but she feels uneasy that no one has been caught.

“I’m definitely going to get something to protect myself,” she said.

