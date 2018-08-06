Woman attacked on morning jog near SW Houston park

A jogger said she was attacked at Gail Reeves Park on Aug. 3, 2018.

HOUSTON - Police said two men attacked and robbed a southwest Houston woman during her pre-dawn jog in the Maplewood subdivision.

Police said the attack happened Friday in the 5700 block of Kuldell Drive, near Hillcroft Avenue and North Braeswood Boulevard.

Marie Wehrung, 55, said she was not seriously injured, but she was in a scary situation.

"Next thing I knew, he was standing up behind me and put his arm around my neck and pressed up to me," Wehrung said.

Wehrung said a second unidentified man joined in the robbery.

She recognized the duo because they had stopped to ask her for directions moments earlier.

Wehrung said she was immediately suspicious when the light-colored sedan doubled back in her direction.

Wehrung, who was on her routine jog, was not carrying much on her, but the crooks took her cellphone and pushed her to the ground.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Wehrung said that she was only able to provide a very loose description of the suspects and car to police.

