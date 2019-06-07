Woman assessing damage to her car hit, killed by passing vehicle, police say

A woman was assessing damage to her car on State highway 288 in Alvin when she was hit and killed by a passing vehicle. Alvin police identified her as Wanda Sanders, 60.

ALVIN, Texas - A woman was assessing damage to her vehicle when it was hit by a passing vehicle and she was killed on Friday in Alvin, police there said.

Wanda Sanders, 60, was driving north on State Highway 288 when she hit something and her airbag deployed, police said. She pulled over to the side of the road to see what had happened, and her vehicle was struck by an oncoming car, according to police.

VIDEO: SKY2 flies scene of fatal crash on SH 288

Police said the driver of the oncoming car, a 19-year-old man, struck her car from the rear. Sanders was standing in front of her vehicle at the time and was killed by the impact, police said.

The 19-year-old was driving a KIA, which spun into the highway and hit a Dodge truck, police said.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The people in the Dodge truck were uninjured, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.