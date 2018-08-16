Woman arrested, charged with capital murder in 2017 slaying of 22-year-old man, HPD says

Quintella Zenay Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Alexander Ortega on June 15, 2017.

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a man at a north Houston apartment complex last year, police said.

On June 15, 2017, around 10:50 p.m., Houston police said Quintella Zenay Williams shot Alexander Ortega, also 22, outside of an apartment complex at 712 Pinemont Drive.

Police said Ortega drove away after the shooting and stopped his vehicle on North Shepherd.

A Houston Community College patrol officer was flagged down and directed to the vehicle, police said.

During a preliminary investigation, a sketch was released to the public that closely resembles Williams.

She was later identified as the suspect in the case and was arrested on Aug. 14.

She was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

