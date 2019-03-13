Woman arrested after trooper injured in Fort Bend County hit-and-run

ROSENBERG, Texas - A woman was arrested Wednesday after a trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash in Fort Bend County.

The crash was reported about 1:05 a.m. on U.S. Highway 59, near the Brazos River.

According to a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, the trooper was conducting a traffic stop when a vehicle hit him and then fled the scene.

The vehicle was later found in Rosenberg, and the 29-year-old driver was taken into custody.

The trooper was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

