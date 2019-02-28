Woman accused of throwing Chihuahua puppy in jealous rage

HOUSTON - A woman is accused of throwing a 2-month-old Chihuahua-mix puppy in a jealous tantrum, according to court documents.

Joycelynn Boyd, 28, is accused of going to her estranged husband's home in the 800 block of Ritz Street on Feb. 21, and becoming upset when she realized his girlfriend was over, according to court documents. The estranged husband escorted his girlfriend outside so she could leave for the night, when Boyd kicked the front of her car, the report said.

After the girlfriend left, Boyd became upset that the girlfriend's puppy was still at the house and intentionally stepped on it, according to the report.

The estranged husband asked Boyd to the leave the house, but she refused. She then "pick(ed) up the puppy by the neck, exit(ed) the front door of the house, swing(ing) the puppy by the hand and (threw) it across the yard approximately 25 feet into a ditch. Defendant J. Boyd then picked up the puppy, again by the neck, and threw it across the street. The puppy flew approximately 30 feet before it hit the concrete and slid into a ditch. Defendant J. Boyd then picked up the puppy a (third) time and threw it approximately 20 feet into the intersection of Ritz and Eastland" streets, the report reads.

Investigators helped the estranged husband look for the puppy, but they could not locate it, according to documents.

She has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

