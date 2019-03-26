Woman accused of stabbing man in eye while he was washing windows

The mug shot of Shelia Bruner and the scene where police said she stabbed a man in the eye on March 25, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she stabbed a man in the eye on Monday.

Police said Shelia Bruner, 49, was involved in an "all-out brawl" near the intersection of the North Freeway and Tidwell Road around 7:30 p.m.

A 51-year-old man was washing windows at the intersection when Bruner and another woman approached him, police said.

According to investigators, Bruner pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the eye.

Police said the man pulled out his own knife and stabbed Bruner.

Both were taken to area hospitals.

