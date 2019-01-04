Woman accused of stabbing another woman several times in face, back with knife

Lashante Crawford is accused of stabbing a woman several times in northwest Harris County on Jan. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman is accused of stabbing another woman several times with a knife after a fight in northwest Harris County Tuesday, Houston police said.

The stabbing was reported at 5:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Little York Road.

Lashante N. Crawford, 42, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Crawford and a 33-year-old woman got into a fight earlier Tuesday and then met up again later in the day and got into another fight. Police said during the fight, Crawford stabbed the woman several times in the face and back with a knife and left the scene.

The woman was taken an area hospital.

Crawford turned herself in to police custody the following Wednesday and was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.