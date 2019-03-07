Woman accused of spitting on, punching woman in thrift store parking lot

The mugshot of Lakebra Revada and surveillance video showing her inside the store.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman has been arrested and charged with assault with bodily injury after authorities said she attacked another woman at a thrift store in January.

Authorities said Lakebra Revada, 21, was identified after her photo was released to the public.

On Jan. 25, deputies said Revada attacked a 33-year-old woman at the Family Thrift Center in the 6700 block of South Highway 6.

The victim told authorities she was in her vehicle and was attempting to back out of a parking space when Revada used her vehicle to block the woman in the parking space.

The victim said Revada got out of her vehicle, punched her several times in the face and spit on her before leaving the scene.

