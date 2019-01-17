Woman accused of posing as non-existent twin autistic sister to sexually assault caregiver

Rachel Childs is accused of posing as her non-existent autistic twin sister in an effort to sexually assault a caregiver.

PEARLAND, Texas - A 29-year-old woman is accused of luring a caregiver to her house for sexual gratification by pretending to be autistic, according to Pearland authorities.

Rachel Childs was was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and indecent exposure after authorities said she hired a caregiver to care for her twin sister, who was described as being autistic.

According to investigators, the caregiver was asked to arrive at the home at a specific time, but Childs told the caregiver that she would not be there -- her sister would be there alone.

Childs told the caregiver to take her autistic twin sister to the caregiver's home and return her the next morning -- where Childs would arrive after her sister was dropped off, authorities said.

Authorities said that during the stay at the caregiver's home, Childs' "sister" engaged in "sexually oriented conduct." The caregiver became suspicious because her behavior didn't appear to match with an autistic person, officials said.

The caregiver then found out that Childs is an only child, authorities said. The Pearland Police Department was notified and determined that Childs was "perpetrating a hoax for sexual gratification and was actually pretending to be autistic."

Childs turned herself in on Jan. 3.

Pearland police believe there might be more people who were deceived by Childs. They are asked to contact Detective C. Arnold at 281-997-4151 or Carnold@pearlandtx.gov.

