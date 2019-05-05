Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend with Drano

SALT LAKE CITY - A 43-year-old woman was arrested after she admitted to serving her boyfriend drain cleaner to help him into an "eternal sleep," police say.

Elle Weissman fed her 50-year-old partner Drano while he was semiconscious after taking sedatives on April 29, and told him she was giving him his medicine, South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller said.

But after her boyfriend drank the product, Weissman called a ride share and took him to an urgent care facility. There, she told medical professionals what happened and they called the police, Keller said.

The victim was alive and remained in the hospital as of Thursday, Keller said.

Weissman admitted to investigators, after her Miranda Rights were read to her, that she gave her boyfriend the Drano to help him to his "eternal sleep," and indicated that she meant death, Keller said.

Weismann is being held at the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder and another charge of surreptitious administering of a certain substance, CNN affiliate KAKE reported.

Police will meet with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's office this week to present the case for screening. It's unclear whether the district attorney will file formal charges at that time, Keller said.

Information on her attorney was not available.

