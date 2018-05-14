Woman accused of leaving son with autism in vehicle while soliciting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 67-year-old woman was arrested for providing false identification while she was soliciting Friday in north Harris County, according to deputies.

Debra Jasper is also accused of leaving her 36-year-old son with autism in her vehicle, which was not running, while she was soliciting, deputies said.

Authorities said Jasper was soliciting at the intersection of Spring Stuebner Road and Holzwarth Road.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, Jasper initially provided a false identification, authorities said. The deputy was able to identify her using a fingerprint system.

“Debra Jasper was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with failure to identify with a total bond amount of $500 out of the 16th District Court. Her child was released to Child Protective Services,” Constable Mark Herman said.

