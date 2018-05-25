Woman accused of leading police on chase in stolen dump truck

TOMBALL, Texas - A woman led police on a chase Monday in a stolen dump truck in Tomball, police said.

WATCH: Dashcam video of dump truck police chase

Jessa Coke stole the truck when the driver went inside a convenience store, according to authorities.

Dashcam video shows the pursuit. Tomball police and other agencies were involved in the chase.

Officers eventually stopped and arrested Coke.

She faces several charges, including evading arrest.

