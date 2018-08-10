Woman accused of flashing several young children in Cypress

Tamara Reeves is accused of flashing children on Aug. 9, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 39-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused of flashing children in a Cypress-area neighborhood, according to officials.

On Thursday, authorities said Tamara Reeves raised her dress and exposed her private parts to several young children who were playing in a yard in the 19600 block of Jackson Brook Way.

Several adults witnessed the flashing, Harris County officials said.

Reeves then left the location, but deputies were able to take her into custody at her residence.

She was charged with indecent exposure and her bond was set at $500, authorities said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.