Woman accused of embezzling $223,000 from Houston-area youth hockey league

Michele Bernier is seen in this mugshot released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on May 16, 2018.

RICHMOND, Texas - A woman was arrested Tuesday after she admitted to embezzling money from a Houston-area youth hockey league that she was a treasurer of for five years, authorities said.

Michele Bernier, 51, was charged with theft less than or equal to $300,000.

Fort Bend County deputies said Bernier began managing the money of the Interscholastic Hockey League in 2013. The league’s president said he confronted Bernier after noticing discrepancies while building the budget, and she admitted to stealing the money because of financial hardship endured by her family.

An investigation revealed that Bernier stole $223,327 during her tenure, deputies said.

The president told investigators that Bernier offered $45,000 in restitution, but he rejected the offer.

Bernier was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on $224,000 bond.

