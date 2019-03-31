Woman accused of drunken driving after slamming into law enforcement vehicle at hit-and-run scene

HOUSTON - A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after authorities say she was behind the wheel when her vehicle hit a deputy’s cruiser during a hit-and-run investigation in north Harris County.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies were investigating a hit-and-run accident in the

15700 block of the North Freeway when the crash happened.

A deputy was sitting in his vehicle with his emergency lights activated while blocking a lane of the North Freeway when the cruiser was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities say the driver, Vernishia Glenn, showed “several signs of intoxication.”

Glenn was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Her bond and court information have not been set.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.