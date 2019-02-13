Woman accused of driving intoxicated with 3-year-old child in vehicle

Abby Trace is accused of driving while intoxicated with ther child in the vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One day after Abby Trace turned 30, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years of age.

Harris County authorities said Trace was pulled over Sunday in the 7200 block of Oakwood Glen Boulevard.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office said she showed several signs of intoxication, and a 3-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Authorities said Trace failed two sobriety tests at the scene. Officials also said the mother of the child was a drunken passenger in the vehicle with Trace, but wasn't arrested.

The child was released to a guardian at the location, according to authorities.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that the child in the vehicle was Trace's, but authorities later changed the reported information and said the child was actually the passenger's.

