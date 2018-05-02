Woman accused of damaging Tony Buzbee's artwork appears in court

HOUSTON - The woman accused of damaging $300,000 in artwork owned by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee appeared in court Tuesday.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, of Dallas appeared in court for an arraignment, but the meeting was rescheduled for June 5, at the request of her defense.

Layman is charged with criminal mischief after prosecutors say she destroyed pricey paintings and sculptures following a date with high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee in December.

Layman is accused of damaging three paintings, including an original Andy Warhol and shattering two sculptures.

