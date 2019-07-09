Woman accused of breaking into ex's apartment, damaging TV, throwing plates, assaulting him

Shaquera Johnson is charged with burglary with intent to commit assault after authorities said she broke into her ex-boyfriend's apartment on July 7, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman is facing charges after authorities said she broke into her ex-boyfriend's apartment and assaulted him.

Shaquera Johnson was charged with burglary with intent to commit assault.

Johnson, 19, is accused of breaking into her ex's apartment in the 16300 block of Stuebner Airline Road on Sunday.

Authorities said she damaged her ex-boyfriend's TV, threw plates and glasses at his walls, and spilled cleaning products all over his apartment before physically assaulting him.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.