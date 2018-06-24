Woman accused in wrong-way driving crash on Gulf Freeway charged with manslaughter after man dies

HOUSTON - A woman faces new charges in connection with a wrong-way driving crash after a man who was critically injured in the crash died, police said.

The crash happened on the Pierce Elevated stretch of I-45 on June 2.

The video shared with KPRC2 shows a driver, identified by police as Nicole Bertoldi, traveling the wrong way in the far left-hand lane of the Pierce Elevated on the Gulf Freeway in downtown Houston. Police said they were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. for a three-car accident.

Police said Bertoldi, 28, was driving a white Toyota Corolla when she collided head-on with a white Kia Optima on the Gulf Freeway. Police said 67-year-old Billy Ray Allen, a passenger in the Kia, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition, police said. Allen died on June 16, officials said.

Bertoldi admitted to officers she was drinking before the crash, according to police.

She was initially charged with intoxicated assault, but after the Allen died, her charges were upgraded to manslaughter on June 19.

Bertoldi was hospitalized and was later released. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Dashcam video appears to show the encounter one driver had with the wrong-way driver:

