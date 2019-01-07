Woman, 32, took classes, rode bus as she posed as high schooler, authorities say

CAIRO, N.Y. - A 32-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities say she posed as a homeless teen and attempted to enroll in a Cairo, New York, high school.

Michaelann Goodrich told Cairo-Durham School District administrators that she was 15-year-old Riley Madison, authorities say. She was arrested on the Dec. 28 and charged with offering a false instrument for filing, falsifying business records, and criminal trespassing.

Investigators still don't know why Goodrich tried to enroll in classes at Cairo-Durham High School. District Superintendent Anthony Taibi said administrators immediately felt something was off.

Goodrich attended one day of classes and rode the bus to and from school on Dec. 20, 2018.

"She could've gone in numerous different ways to obtain a degree and we actually found out through the investigation and that she has a high school diploma," Joel Rowell, of the Green County Sheriff's Department, said. "So that just leads to our investigation to try to figure out what exactly her motive was for attending school."

