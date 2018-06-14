Witness describes John Hernandez as drunk, belligerent on night of fatal fight

HOUSTON - Surveillance video from the night of a fatal confrontation between two men at a Crosby restaurant last year was expected to be shown Thursday during the second day of Terry Thompson's trial.

Terry Thompson and his wife, Chauna Thomspon, a former Harris County sheriff’s deputy, are charged with murder in connection with the death of John Hernandez after a fight at the Denny’s restaurant on Crosby Freeway on May 28, 2017.

TIMELINE: The John Hernandez case

Jurors spent the morning listening to testimony from Blake Wise, who said he was at the restaurant as Hernandez arrived. He said Hernandez appeared to be drunk as he got out of his truck.

“(Hernandez) blankly looked in our direction,” Wise said. “He looked intoxicated.” He added that Hernandez appeared to be swaying back and forth.

Wise said Hernandez yelled at him, threw up his hands and asked if Wise wanted to fight. He said the woman who was accompanying Hernandez tried several times to get Hernandez to go into the restaurant.

Surveillance video that was played showed Hernandez repeatedly pushing the woman away.

“I have a gun, too,” Wise said Hernandez shouted.

Wise said he left the restaurant’s parking lot after Hernandez finally went into the restaurant. He said he called 911 because he was afraid there would be an incident inside the restaurant or Hernandez would drive home drunk with a small child in the truck. His call was played in court.

Wise said he did not know anything had happened until he drove by the restaurant about an hour later and saw flashing police lights. He said he called investigators after seeing the incident reported on television.

Chauna Thompson is scheduled to stand trial in October.

