With Johnson out, could Reid step into starting role in Texans' secondary?

HOUSTON - After suffering his second concussion in a matter of weeks, cornerback Kevin Johnson will not be returning anytime soon, according to Bill O'Brien, the Texans head coach.

So the question arises: How does this affect the current starters in the secondary?

The first thing to look at is Kareem Jackson, who played cornerback his entire career until he was switched over to safety this season.

The obvious choice may be to slide him back to his former position to replace Johnson, but Jackson played an incredible game at safety in New England.

VIDEO: Rookie Justin Reid may step into starting role after Kevin Johnson's injury

“Kareem played well at safety. So to move him over to corner isn’t the easiest decision to make,” O’Brien said.

If they were to move Jackson back to corner, rookie Justin Reid would likely start in his place at safety. Reid impressed O’Brien and his teammates with the poise he had in the opener.

Tyrann Mathieu appreciated the energy he brought.

“I like his aggressive style of play. He’s hungry and I think he’s going to help us out a lot,” Mathieu said.

Surprisingly, in his first NFL game, Reid said he felt calm and right at home.

“I got to go against two future first ballot Hall of Famers and I felt comfortable out there. So I’m real excited for what Tennessee will have to throw at me,” Reid said.

