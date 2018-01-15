Wintry mix makes for messy Tuesday

HOUSTON - It will be yet another cold night as clear skies cause the temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s again Monday morning.

Martin Luther King Jr Day will be even better than today, with temps in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies. However, a cold front moving in late Monday night brings in a chance for a wintry, sloppy mix as winter temps blast in again midweek.

Rain early Tuesday morning will mix with sleet and even some light snow throughout the day as cold air spills in, dropping temperatures into the mid 30s by late afternoon.

Areas north and west of Houston will see the highest chance for light accumulations of ice and potentially snow, however, any roads that are wet that night could become very icy for early Wednesday.

