Winning numbers drawn in $570 million Powerball jackpot

HOUSTON - Feeling lucky?

The winning numbers for the $570 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night.

Here are the winning numbers: 12, 29, 30, 33, 61

Powerball is 26

Power Play is 3

At Angels in Town, Powerball ticket buyers hope luck there strikes twice.

“Somebody won here last night so, it's my turn,” lottery player Benjamin McCalebb said with a laugh.

He said he had bought 12 Powerball tickets.

The Baytown gas station sold a Match 5 ticket from Friday's Mega Millions jackpot. Dee Rocha, who has worked at Angels in Town for 17 years, said she doesn’t know how much the ticket was worth but with a Megaplier it could have been $3 million.

“It’s the first time our store sold a big ticket like that, so we're excited,” Rocher said.

Saturday's Powerball was the hot-selling ticket. The jackpot is worth more than a half billion dollars and Rocher's register hasn't stopped ringing.

"We had one guy come in and buy like 220-something dollars worth,” Rocher said. “He said it was a group of guys from his job and they all pitched in so, I'm rooting for them, because he is one of our regulars."

"If I win the big one, I'll be passing out," McCalebb said.

If he’s a winner he said he would share it.

“I’m all about the kids, and making sure they are ok,” McCalebb said.

For Dee Rocher, the possibility of having two winning tickets from their store would feel like winning the lottery.

“I hope so, it would be really awesome,” Rocher said.

The odds of winning are one in 292 million.

