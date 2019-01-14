Winning $12.5M Lotto Texas ticket sold in Houston

HOUSTON - One lucky person is $12.5 million richer Monday.

A winning jackpot ticket for Lotto Texas drawing held Saturday was bought at Everyday at 3301 Pinemont Drive. The winning numbers were: 8-11-22-24-30-49.

The cash value was selected so the winner will receive more than $8.5 million.

The prize has not been claimed and the winner has 180 days from Jan. 12 to claim it.

"If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial

and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to

meeting you," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday will reset to $5 million.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.