Willowridge High School reopens after mold cleanup

FORT BENT COUNTY, Texas - Monday was a big morning for students in the Fort Bend Independent School District.

Students returned to Willowridge High School for the first time this school year.

The school shut down because of mold that was found in June.

It was expected to reopen in October, but district officials said additional work was needed.

Students had been attending Thurgood Marshall High School while the repairs were being completed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.