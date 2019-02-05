Willie Nelson introduces hemp-infused product line; $36 coffee is first item for sale

HOUSTON - Texas legend, entertainer and marijuana activist Willie Nelson announced Monday that he and his family are selling coffee with hemp in it.

The product is the first item in his product line called “Willie’s Remedy.”

The coffee is described this way by the company: “Willie’s Remedy infused coffee combines the benefits of cannabis with other plants. Whole bean coffee is carefully selected and roasted, then infused with full spectrum hemp extract. The result is a balancing effect to coffee’s natural lift, a perfect harmony of focus from the caffeine plus calm from the cannabis.”

An 8-ounce bag of whole-bean coffee is $36 with nearly $8 in shipping.

According to a press release, Willie's Remedy Whole Bean Coffee is infused with certified organic hemp oil grown in Colorado. The coffee blend is made up of three different bean varietals: Castillo, Colombia and Caturra. The product can be found online for purchase in all 50 states.

Nelson launched his signature cannabis brand Willie’s Reserve in 2015. Annie Nelson, Willie's wife, said the product line is a "purposeful departure" for the brand. "

“It’s not about getting high, but it’s still all about Willie and the benefits we believe cannabis has to offer," she is quoted saying in a press release. "Willie and I are proud to offer quality, American-sourced hemp wellness options for people of his generation, our kids’ generation and everyone in between.”

A disclosure about the products accompanies the product listing:

“These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Most work-place drug screens and tests target delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and do not detect the presence of Cannabidiol (CBD) or other legal natural hemp based constituents. Even though our products contain less than .3% THC by dry weight (Federal Legal Limit), studies have shown that ingesting Full Spectrum CBD can cause confirmed positive results when screening urine and blood specimens. Accordingly, if you are subject to any form of employment drug testing or screening, we recommend (as does the United States Armed Services) that you DO NOT take our products. Before taking our products, consult with your healthcare practitioner, drug screening testing company or employer. This website requires you to also be at least 18 years or older to purchase our products.”





