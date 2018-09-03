Wild police chase ends with woman fleeing on foot with baby in car seat

SAN ANTONIO - Video from the Texas Department of Public safety showed a high-speed car chase that ended in a crash with the female motorist running off while carrying a baby inside car seat.

The video then shows the woman trying to carjack another female motorist.

The female motorist got out of her car and retrieved another child in the backseat, as troopers arrested the car chase suspect.

According to KSAT.com, the pursuit happened June 15 near Lackland air Force Base.

The woman arrested was identified as Catilyn Rodriquez. She has been charged with child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

The baby was handed over to Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.