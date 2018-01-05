Wild chase ends in man's arrest in north Houston

HOUSTON - What police first said was a chase involving a kidnapping, turned out to be a driver and two other men who knew one another, and police are looking into if the trio was involved in a burglary.

Police said they tried to pull a car over for a busted tail light around 3 a.m. along the North Freeway, but the driver wouldn't stop.

At Highway 59 at Little York, the driver slowed to about 5 mph and two passengers in the car jumped out and tried to run, police said.

The driver sped away and led police onto the Eastex Freeway and ended on the North Loop at Yale, where he was arrested for evading, police said.

Houston TranStar cameras showed parts of the chase.

The passengers who ran were released because there were no charges to hold the men on, police said.

Investigators said they found tools they consider "burglary tools" in the car—a crowbar and a long screwdriver.

