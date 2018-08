SUGAR LAND, Texas - Police are questioning a woman after she is accused of shooting her husband in the face in Sugar Land.

The incident happened around midnight outside their home in the 2800 block of Great Lakes Avenue.

Police said the couple were in the middle of domestic dispute.

We're told the husband was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight helicopter. He is in critical condition.

The wife has not been charged at this time.

