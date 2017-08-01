Wife of accused gunman dies after double shooting that led to innocent woman's death

HOUSTON - A woman that was critically injured when she was shot during an altercation with her husband at a northwest Harris County apartment complex has died, deputies said.

James Hickam, 58, is accused of shooting his wife, Loretta Vance and killing another woman, who was passing by, while fighting with his wife on July 20.

He is charged with murder in the case.

Prosecutors said a witness identified Hickam as the shooter before officers recovered a gun from his apartment.

“She had heard a very loud noise and looked out of her window and saw this man holding a long-barreled shotgun pointing it at the vehicle owned by the deceased,” said the prosecutor.

Harris County deputies responded at about 2 p.m. Thursday to reports of two people shot at the Windfern Apartments, near the Sam Houston Race Park.

Deputies said Hickam and his wife had been arguing all day and ended up in the apartment complex parking lot, where he shot his wife as well as another woman who was pulling into the complex in her car.

Deputies said Krystle Watson, 26, was on her way to drop off her 2-year-old child at a relative's house.

“She was on her way to a job interview, and she was dropping the baby off at her grandmother’s. She just pulled up, and this argument between this couple had already been going on,” her cousin, LaShawn Watson said.

Deputies said she was an innocent bystander and might have been hit by a stray shot.

“This is a senseless crime that shouldn’t have happened,” Watson said. “A 2-year-old daughter is going to grow up without a mom. We have to be the village for her.”

Krystle Watson died in front of the child, deputies said.

“Everything she did was for her daughter. It was a wrong place, wrong time... situation,” the father of Krystle Watson's daughter said.

The wife was taken to a hospital. She was listed in critical condition, but died Tuesday.

Hickam is being held on $150,000 bond.

Watson's family have created a GoFundMe page for funeral costs and expenses, click link to donate.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.