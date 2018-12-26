Wife in hospital, husband on the run after Christmas Day shooting, police say

HOUSTON - Christmas Day turned sour for a wife after an argument with her husband ended in a shooting.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at their north Houston home near E. Rittenhouse Street and Werner Street.

Police believe an argument broke out and the husband shot the woman one time in the hip before fleeing the scene.

The wife was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where she is being treated and is expected to survive, officers said.

Police are now working with the district attorney’s office to get a warrant for the husband’s arrest.

The cause of the argument is still unknown.



