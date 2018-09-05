Widow of man killed in warehouse shooting suing, arguing building not secure, documents show

A photo of the sign in front of the Ben E. Keith Distribution Center in Missouri City where a woman opened fire on Aug. 20, 2018.

HOUSTON - The widow of a man shot and killed inside a Missouri City warehouse is suing the company, claiming the building was not secure, documents show.

On Aug. 21, Francisco Reyes, a night-shift supervisor at Ben Keith Company, was shot multiple times by an employee.

According to the lawsuit, Kristine Peralez was off duty when she entered the warehouse located at 725 Cravens Road in Missouri City.

The court document states she loaded a semi-automatic handgun and “was not stopped by security.” It goes on to say the company stopped "providing security for its employees with the security company they had previously engaged.”

Peralez left the building and exchanged gunfire with police. The lawsuit says she was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Attorneys for the family accuse Ben E. Keith Company of not retaining an alternate security company after canceling the prior security company.

The lawsuit alleges the company did not provide “manned gates, security cameras, restricted access or on-site guards on the premises to ensure that access to the facility was protected from outside threats to safety or threats of violence.”

