Why JetBlue says it's leaving Hobby Airport for IAH

JetBlue plans to move its operations from Hobby Airport to George Bush Intercontinental Airport later this year.

The airline said it made the move to improve its relevance in New York and Boston.They also believe the move will help grow its customer base in Houston.

In a press release, JetBlue noted the many advantages that IAH offers including technology upgrades like interactive kiosks and free Wi-Fi.

The last flight at Hobby will be Oct. 26 and the next day they will start flying out of IAH. JetBlue plans to operate from IAH's Terminal A.



Customers currently booked on JetBlue flights to and from Hobby on or after Oct. 27 will be automatically rebooked on flights to and from IAH.

