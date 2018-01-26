Who was Shannon Ivey?

LA PORTE, Texas - Family members tell KPRC Channel 2 News that Shannon Ivey was one of 10 children. He was the youngest.

The 47-year-old, who would have been 49 this year, grew up in League City.

They said Ivey had two children, a 22-year-old son in the Navy from his first wife, and a 14-year-old daughter from his second wife.

Ivey worked in Africa and Papua New Guinea, off the coast of Australia, according to his family, for several years.

They said he wouldn’t come home for several months at a time because of work.

Ivey’s sister said he had a love of trucks and was a good mechanic.

His family said Ivey survived a near-fatal car crash in 1995 and also survived testicular cancer.

