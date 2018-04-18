Who is planning to attend Barbara Bush's memorial service?

Former first lady Barbara Bush attends the UNICEF Audrey Hepburn Society Ball honoring her on November 6, 2015, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Dignitaries from across the county and around the world will be in attendance at the memorial service for former first lady Barbara Bush.

Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston, surrounded by her family. She was 92.

After a public viewing on Friday, the invitation-only memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church on Sage Road.

Many members of the Bush family are expected to be among the crowd at the service, including the former first lady’s husband of 73 years, former President George H.W. Bush and their children, former President George W. Bush, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Neil Bush, Marvin Bush and Dorothy Bush Koch.

NBC News confirmed that first lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will attend Saturday’s service.

CNN reported, citing a source close to the family, that former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife, Lynne, will also be in attendance.

It was not immediately clear if President Donald Trump has plans to attend.

This list will be added to as more officials confirm their attendance.

