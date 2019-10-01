Where you can donate to ensure Deputy Dhaliwal's family gets your help

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to join them as they honor the life of a deputy shot and killed Friday afternoon.

After Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, was shot and killed Friday during a traffic stop, condolences and donations have poured in to help his wife, three children and family.

As of Monday evening, there were 17 GoFundMe pages created to raise funds for the fallen deputy's family or funeral expenses though several of them were inactive. Several businesses and groups also announced that they were raising funds or donating proceeds to the Dhaliwal family.

Here's a list of places or fundraising pages to which you can donate and ensure your money is going to the Dhaliwal family:

A representative of the Gurdwara Sikh National Center, where some of Dhaliwal's funeral ceremonies are being held, told KPRC two groups associated with Dhaliwal and the Houston community were working with the Gurdwara or the Dhaliwal family.

A group called Sikhs of Houston created the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Fund." As of 6 p.m. Monday, the page had raised almost $450,000 of its $750,000 goal. Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jason Spencer said this group was legitimate.

Dhaliwal was an active member of the United Sikhs organization, according to Gurdwara Sikh National Center committee member — Daljit Singh. The group aims to give back to his family. A GoFundMe page set up by the group raised more than $180,000 of its $800,000 goal by Monday evening.

Besides these fundraising pages, you can also donate to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Benevolence Association Fund. The HCSOBA is 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to help first responders and their families in the case of injury, illness or death.

The 100 Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to the dependents of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty in the 32 counties surrounding the Houston area. The group is raising funds for Dhaliwal's family.

