Which Chipotle's are supporting Houston Pets Alive! in initiative

HOUSTON - If you're a Chipotle fan, there's a way to help Houston Pets Alive! through your purchase at Houston metro-area stores (so, go ahead, add those chips and guacamole on the side).
How it works
Any time between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, head to a Chipotle, place your order and tell the cashier that you'd like to support Houston Pets Alive! and 50 percent of the total of your purchase will go towards the adoption organization.
Where to go
According to the adoption-organization's site, the following locations are participating:
- 5600 Kirby Drive, Suite N-1
- 7600 FM 1960 West
- 13768 Northwest Freeway
- 6600 Fannin Street, Space A
- 5176 Richmond Avenue
- 1260 Fry Road
- 11805 Westheimer Road, #330
- 909 Texas Street, B
- 13313 FM 1960
- 5759 Fairmont Parkway
- 3819 Richmond Avenue
- 2027 South Shepherd Drive, Suite A
- 10035 FM 1960 Bypass West
- 8401 Westheimer Road, Bldg A, Suite 100
- 12888 Queensbury Lane, Ste 142
- 7418 FM 1960 East
- 8505 S. Main Street, Ste 100
- 10905 Louetta Road
- 5866 E Sam Houston Parkway North, Ste F
- 10645 Broadway Street, Ste 118
- 207 Heights Boulevard
- 6887 Highway 6 N, Ste 100
- 1120 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100
- 4996 Garth Road
- 2625 Lousiana Street, Ste K
- 9102 W. Sam Houston Parkway N., Ste 400
- 1249 North Loop West
- 303 Memorial City Way, Ste 729
- 1427 South Mason Road
- 17400 Spring Cypress Road
- 2680 Pearland Parkway, Ste 100 100
- 5015 Westheimer Road, Ste A1285 A1285
- 28920 Highway 290 H05
- 9202 Barker Cypress Road, Ste 145
- 7457 Southwest Freeway Suite 300
- 13630 East Freeway Ste 100
- 24600 Katy Freeway 1320
- 8035 Spencer Highway
- 11150 Northwest Freeway, Ste 100
- 3635 Spencer Highway
Looking to adopt a pet? Head over to the Houston Pets Alive! site for more details.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.