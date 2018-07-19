Which Chipotle's are supporting Houston Pets Alive! in initiative

HOUSTON - If you're a Chipotle fan, there's a way to help Houston Pets Alive! through your purchase at Houston metro-area stores (so, go ahead, add those chips and guacamole on the side).

How it works

Any time between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, head to a Chipotle, place your order and tell the cashier that you'd like to support Houston Pets Alive! and 50 percent of the total of your purchase will go towards the adoption organization.

Where to go

According to the adoption-organization's site, the following locations are participating:

5600 Kirby Drive, Suite N-1

7600 FM 1960 West

13768 Northwest Freeway

6600 Fannin Street, Space A

5176 Richmond Avenue

1260 Fry Road

11805 Westheimer Road, #330

909 Texas Street, B

13313 FM 1960

5759 Fairmont Parkway

3819 Richmond Avenue

2027 South Shepherd Drive, Suite A

10035 FM 1960 Bypass West

8401 Westheimer Road, Bldg A, Suite 100

12888 Queensbury Lane, Ste 142

7418 FM 1960 East

8505 S. Main Street, Ste 100

10905 Louetta Road

5866 E Sam Houston Parkway North, Ste F

10645 Broadway Street, Ste 118

207 Heights Boulevard

6887 Highway 6 N, Ste 100

1120 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100

4996 Garth Road

2625 Lousiana Street, Ste K

9102 W. Sam Houston Parkway N., Ste 400

1249 North Loop West

303 Memorial City Way, Ste 729

1427 South Mason Road

17400 Spring Cypress Road

2680 Pearland Parkway, Ste 100 100

5015 Westheimer Road, Ste A1285 A1285

28920 Highway 290 H05

9202 Barker Cypress Road, Ste 145

7457 Southwest Freeway Suite 300

13630 East Freeway Ste 100

24600 Katy Freeway 1320

8035 Spencer Highway

11150 Northwest Freeway, Ste 100

3635 Spencer Highway

Looking to adopt a pet? Head over to the Houston Pets Alive! site for more details.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.