Where to find help to deal with mental illness, thoughts of suicide

HOUSTON - Anthony Bourdain's suicide comes days after handbag designer Kate Spade took her life.

The tragedies are prompting health professionals to renew pleas for anyone dealing with mental illness to seek help.

A group that helps people affected by mental illness and gives them a place to turn spoke with Channel 2 News.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness said when celebrities take their life and it's in the news, they'll tend to see an uptick in calls. They welcome everyone and anyone to call and want to prevent someone from ending their life.

The news of Anthony Bourdain's death is shocking to many.

"Sadness, and preventable, we just got through Kate Spade's death by suicide," said Glenn Urbach, the Executive Director of NAMI Greater Houston.

The grassroots organization provides free services for people who have a mental illness and programs for their families.

"We encourage people if their heart wasn't functioning properly or their lungs to get it checked out; same thing holds true for mental illness," Urbach said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said suicide rates have gone up across the country, including right here in Texas by 19 percent.

Urbach's biggest hope is that out of this tragedy will come awareness, and people in pain will call out for help.

"Alleviate the stigma and call for help. I don't care if it's a suicide hotline, name, clergy, just call somebody, somebody will talk to you," he said.

Urbach said it's not just Bourdain, but many people who may seem fine on the outside, but are internally battling a mental illness.

"I've had my dark days, I'm a stronger person for it, it just how I addressed it during my dark days, I just wished Anthony would have done it a little differently, that's all, it's hard, man," Urbach said.

It may be hard for some to understand, but Urbach said for people who are going through a mental illness, their brain goes to such a dark place that at the time, they believe the only way to alleviate the pain is death. He said it's fixable and that's why he preaches to reach out for help.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.