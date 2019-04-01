Where are they? 3 children go missing in one Kentucky county

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. - Kentucky authorities are searching for three children who have gone missing within days of each other.

Missing posters for Dalton Robinson, 17, Lindsey Couch, 12, and Mark Fields, 15, were posted on the Laurel County Sheriff's Department Facebook page Sunday. The posts have been shared thousands of times.

Update 3-31-19 at 2:25 A.M.----Dalton Robinson and Lindsey Couch may have runaway together--we are checking to see if there is a connection. Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 31, 2019

Mark Fields has been missing since last Friday, according to authorities' Facebook post.

Authorities say it is possible that Dalton and Lindsey may have run away together. They were last seen on Sunday morning at 12:05 a.m. and 12:53 a.m., respectively.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these children, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.



