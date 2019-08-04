3 places to find Asian cuisine during Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - For those craving some good Asian comfort good with a cool ambiance, we have you covered. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs through Sept. 2.

With two to three course lunches and three course dinners, guests at Houston Restaurant Weeks spots dine lavishly with premiere menu items.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating and you can view them here.

Asian spots to check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks

1. Le Colonial (lunch and dinner)

Examples include, gỏi cuốn (a chilled shrimp summer roll), bo luc lac (7-ounce caramelized blank Angus filet mignon with greens) and a coconut and pineapple cake.

2. Songkran Thai Kitchen- Uptown (dinner)

Examples include tom yum shrimp shu mai (open-faced dumplings in spicy lemon grass broth), goong pad-khing (sizzling ginger shrimp) and an ice cream sundae.

3. Yauatcha Houston (dinner)

Examples include, a crispy mushroom spring roll, Singapore stir-fry vermicelli with prawn and squid, along with a Matcha St. Honore for dessert.

