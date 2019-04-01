What's that bulge? Man captured on camera shoving push-up bras into shirt during open house

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police in California are looking for a man who stole bras from a home during an open house last Sunday

The real estate agent permitted the man seen in the video to tour the home alone. As he does, he is seen walking from a room and stuffing something in his jacket, leaving a bulge.



Watch the video in the player above.



“This is a peculiar case and that’s why I think it’s important for people to know the ramification of inviting unknown people to their houses,” San Mateo Police Officer Michael Haobsh said.



Haobsh said the man stole five bras and did not take anything else from the home.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.