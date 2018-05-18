Gov. Abbott: We need to do more than just pray for victims and their families

HOUSTON - Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and Lt. Dan Patrick have expressed the need for change and set laws to prevent further tragedies following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday morning.

This is the first mass shooting in Texas since the Sutherland Springs church shooting last November and worst since the one at a high school in Parkland, Florida in February.

READ: Santa Fe High School student suspected in shooting that killed 10, injured 10

After every shooting, there is an outpouring of thoughts and prayers from local leaders. Texas leaders said they have had enough of thoughts and prayers and ready to take action to prevent another tragedy like this from happening.

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to take action to ensure this tragedy never happens again.

"We need to do more than just pray for victims and their families. It's time in Texas, that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again in the history of the state of Texas," Abbott said.

He said he has two goals going forward, to work with the Texas Legislature and leaders across the state to begin a roundtable discussion next week to make swift decisions to prevent further tragedies.

Abbott said he also wants to hear from the community, such as parents, students and concerned citizens, so they can help put together laws to protect the Second Amendment, schools and the community.

Cruz said he looks forward to the investigation to help further prevent another mass shooting by catching early-warning signs.

"It's been too damn many of these. Texas has seen too many of these," Cruz said. "In the public policy arena, we need to be doing everything humanly possible to stop this from ever happening again. To stop violent criminals, to stop them from getting firearms, to stop them from getting access to schools and to incarcerated them when the illegally try to purchase firearms."

Patrick asked for all parents to safely lock away their guns from their children. He said it's a serious issue and a big step you can take to prevent such casualties.

"The Legislature will work side by side with the governor. We will act to do everything we can that this never ever happens again," Patrick said.

He said school officials are going to have to be creative when it comes to how schools need to be designed to make it harder for a mass shooting to happen.

"This must end and we must do everything we can. We can't protect every parking lot, every stadium and every building, but we can sure do better," Patrick said.

