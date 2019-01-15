'Whatawedding': Couple marries inside San Antonio Whataburger in most Texas way possible

SAN ANTONIO - Jordan and Arianne Moore are married and have joined a growing group of folks united in love: the people of Whataburger who get their photo taken inside the fast food chain.
The Moores were reportedly married inside a church, but decided to recite their vows one more time inside a San Antonio Whataburger.
In a social media post, Arianne said the wedding inside the Texas chain was a “Texas bucket list” item. The Moore wedding party got a discount, a free ceremony and a reception, and a card from the staff.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.