'Whatawedding': Couple marries inside San Antonio Whataburger in most Texas way possible

SAN ANTONIO - Jordan and Arianne Moore are married and have joined a growing group of folks united in love: the people of Whataburger who get their photo taken inside the fast food chain.

The Moores were reportedly married inside a church, but decided to recite their vows one more time inside a San Antonio Whataburger.

In a social media post, Arianne said the wedding inside the Texas chain was a “Texas bucket list” item. The Moore wedding party got a discount, a free ceremony and a reception, and a card from the staff.



Whatawedding! Crossed off the Texas bucket list. After the reception went to Whataburger, bc a couple who married there... Posted by Arianne Aquino on Saturday, January 12, 2019

We’re locally famous! Can’t believe this happened! Our friend, Chris was asked if they can feature our story on MySa... Posted by Arianne Aquino on Monday, January 14, 2019

