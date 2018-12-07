Whatacard! Family creates epic Whataburger Christmas card for 2018

HOUSTON - The Cardenas family from Cypress, Texas, is embracing its Whataburger love with its 2018 Christmas cards.

The family visited the Fairfield, Cypress location.

“Mr. Jamal from Whataburger was able to help our family out and make our Christmas extra special,” Denisse Cardenas told KPRC. “Many people get creative with their Christmas cards, from ugly sweaters to including their pets and so forth. In Texas, you have your family photo taken at your local Whataburger! It’s not only food, it’s family in Texas.”

Cardenas family/Facebook

Whataburger has recently become a popular destination for family and friend photos, from graduations to prom.



