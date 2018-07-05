What you should know after Johnny Steele Dog Park floods again

HOUSTON - Workers again cleaned up the Johnny Steele Dog Park on the Buffalo Bayou after Wednesday's flooding.

The park flooded during each of the floods the last several years. It reopened less than a month ago after repairs following the damaging flooding during Hurricane Harvey.

KPRC spoke to Anne Olson, the president of the Buffalo Bayou Partnership, to find out more about the most recent flooding of the park.

What changes did the park make after Harvey to prevent damage during flooding?

"One of the things that we did is we took out the large dog pond because it was in a very low-lying area. So, we put down all of the mulch and that stayed in place. Today when I went by all of the water had drained out of the area," Olson said.

What does each of the floods teach us about repairs and work along the bayou?

"We just approach it the same way we do every time. I think every time we do have a bit of a learning curve. But I think overall our crew just gets in there and they have a strategy and what they do works very, very well," Olson said.

In contrast, how much damage was there in the Buffalo Bayou Park following Harvey?

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership said workers removed 60 million pounds of sediment (enough to fill NRG Stadium 11 feet high), repaired 500 trail lights, picked up five dump trucks full of trash and had the help of 2,300 volunteers offering 7,000 hours of assistance.

How long will it take for the dog park to reopen?

Olson said it would take one to one and a half weeks for the park to reopen.

