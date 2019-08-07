What you should know about this significant weekend road project on I-69

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Drivers beware. A major road closure is planned for I-69 this weekend.

As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest between Chimney Rock and Weslayan beginning Friday at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will be working on the foundations for the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound.

Officials say to expect delays and to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

TxDOT said the $259 million project will enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

