What you should know about Mixers & Elixirs at Houston Museum of Natural Science

Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON - Mixers & Elixirs is hosting two events for people in the Houston area to mingle, dance and drink at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in July and August.

It's an event where the science club meets the social set.

Here's what you should know:

What are the days of the event?

- July 19 (From Houston to the Moon)

- Aug. 24 (The Wizard of H-town)

What time is the event?

- Doors open at 7 p.m.

What will the event feature?

- There will be a live band, dancing, cash bars and the city's best food trucks.

- For July 19, the Space Rockers and DJ Dame Hype will perform. The food trucks will be Dipped Dessert, Moon Rooster, Satellite Pizza, Foreign Policy and Luv Me Tenders.

- For Aug. 24, the band Electric Circus and DJ Dame Hype will perform. The food trucks at the event will be Nom Mi Streets, Dlish, Nola Poboys, Waffle Bus and Dipped.

How much for tickets?

- Members: $15

- Nonmembers: $25

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

