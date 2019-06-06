What you need to know about Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Wine & Food Week, presented by H-E-B, is an opportunity for those with a refined palate to wine and dine with the best of the best. The event kicked off Monday and wraps up Sunday in The Woodlands.
For a complete look at the event, head to the website.
Wine Walk at Market Street
Date: June 6
Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $20-$40
Location: Market Street
Market Street in The Woodlands transforms for the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street into a 34-acre wine and food open-air street party.
Sips, Suds & Tacos
Date: June 7
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $30
Location: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center
The night will present a craft beer and Taco Takedown competition, awarding the evenings’ tastiest taco. Top chefs from across the globe will create their specialty tacos, and it is guaranteed to rev up any appetite. You’ll find a selection of craft beers and lots of wines to sample.
The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase
Date: June 8
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $75-$125
Location: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center
The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase gives guests the opportunity to slip into their finest attire and be in the company of wine enthusiasts and culinary talent. Those interested should arrive at 6:45 p.m. at the grand entry. Special guests include:
- Master of Wine Tim Hanni, founder of myVinotype
- John Moeller, longest tenured White House Chef
- Guy Noel Stout, master sommelier
- Jarvis Green, two-time Super Bowl champion
- Michael Cordúa, Chef of Chefs Hall of Fame inductee 2013
- Carmelo Mauro, Chef of Chefs Hall of Fame inductee 2014
